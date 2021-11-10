Chancery Opens Appeal Path For SeeCubic, Stream TV Battle

By Jeff Montgomery (November 10, 2021, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court cleared the way for a potential mid-case appeal on Friday targeting a disputed, omnibus agreement transferring the assets of debt-burdened 3D television technology company Stream TV Networks Inc. to its top creditors, with a related challenge by Stream TV's proposed successor being stayed pending the fate of the partial final order. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said in his decision that there was no risk that his partial final judgment designation for a centerpiece omnibus agreement, upheld in a court opinion issued in December, would not actually be final. "The court has decided the principal issue in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS