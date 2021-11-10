Texas Ban On School Mask Mandates Struck Down By Judge

By Katie Buehler (November 10, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday that Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting mask mandates statewide discriminated against public school students with disabilities and health conditions who are more susceptible to severe COVID-19, permanently striking down the governor's ban on school districts implementing their own mask policies. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel granted a group of medically vulnerable children a permanent injunction against the section of Abbott's July 29 executive order, GA-38, that applies to public schools, finding it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The judge...

