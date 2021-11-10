Verano Enters Conn. Pot Market With Deals Guided By 4 Firms

By Katryna Perera (November 10, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- Verano Holdings Corp. announced Wednesday it will acquire two dispensaries and a cultivation facility in Connecticut, signaling the company's first steps into the state, which legalized recreational, adult-use cannabis in late June. According to a statement, Verano will acquire 100% of the equity interests of Willow Brook Wellness LLC and Caring Nature LLC — two active dispensaries in Connecticut. Verano will also acquire 100% of the equity interests in Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions Inc., which includes a large cultivation site, for an all-stock deal worth approximately $132 million. The parties are represented in the transaction by Dentons, Winston & Strawn LLP, Gordon...

