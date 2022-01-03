Banking Regulation To Watch In 2022

By Jon Hill (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- As the Biden administration gets down to business in 2022, financial services attorneys say the banking industry can expect climate risk discussions to take center stage, fair lending scrutiny to heat up, and efforts to carve out a cryptocurrency oversight framework for banks to persist. Attorneys told Law360 that the industry can also expect regulators to start putting new muscle behind their yearslong efforts to wean lenders off a soon-to-be-retired global interest rate benchmark, the London Interbank Offered Rate, while mortgage servicers will face heightened risk of enforcement tied to their handling of pandemic-affected borrowers. Here, Law360 breaks down five areas of...

