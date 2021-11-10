Three Senators Urge Biden To Issue Blanket Cannabis Pardon

By Sarah Jarvis (November 10, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and two other lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to issue a blanket pardon of all nonviolent cannabis convicts, saying the move "would mark the beginning of a reversal of decades of ineffective and discriminatory cannabis policies." Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., joined Warren in Tuesday's letter urging Biden to use his executive authority to pardon anyone convicted of a nonviolent cannabis offense, whether they are formerly or currently incarcerated. The trio pointed to Biden's constitutional authority to pardon broad classes of Americans "to correct widespread injustice, as previous presidents have done." "Our country's...

