EU Court Rules Against Solar Co. In French State Aid Action

By Morgan Conley (November 10, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- A European Union court on Wednesday tossed a challenge to the European Commission's refusal to decide whether renewable energy prices set by the French government are compatible with the EU's economy, agreeing that rules governing state aid don't apply to the underlying pleading. The European General Court dismissed an action brought by solar project developer Solar Electric Holding and three of its subsidiaries that sought to force the executive branch of the EU, the European Commission, to issue a declaratory decision that French government orders setting the price on renewable energy, including solar power, don't run afoul of EU rules governing...

