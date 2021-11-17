Insurer Fights $3.8M Agribiz Claim Over 'Misdelivered' Goods

By Silvia Martelli (November 17, 2021, 5:03 PM GMT) -- Barents Re is fighting a $3.8 million claim from AMS over a fertilizer sale that the reinsurer guaranteed, saying it does not owe the Swiss agribusiness any money because it failed to deliver the goods to the buyer. Barents Re Insurance Co. Inc. said that it doesn't have to pay AMS Ameropa Marketing And Sales AG under a guarantee contract because AMS "misdelivered" the fertilizer purchased by Lebanon-based Sustainable Trading SAL to someone else, according to its defense filed in the High Court on Sept. 30, which has now been made public. The agribusiness also failed to provide the buyer with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS