Feds Move Ahead With Steep Chinese Electric Lift Levies

By Alyssa Aquino (November 10, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- Countervailing tariffs on Chinese electric lift imports stretching as high as 448% will go into effect, after the U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously ruled on Wednesday that the imports were economically harming U.S. businesses. The ITC ruling comes one month after the U.S. Department of Commerce determined that Chinese electric lift producers were receiving illegal subsidies from Beijing. Commerce prepared tariffs ranging from 11.95% to 448.70% to address the subsidies, but those levies were contingent on whether the ITC found that the subsidized products undermined U.S. businesses. "As a result of the commission's affirmative threat determination, Commerce will issue a countervailing...

