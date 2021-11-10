Pa. Commonwealth Court Overturns School Masking Order

By Matthew Santoni (November 10, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- A statewide order that all Pennsylvania students, staff and visitors must wear masks inside schools and daycare centers due to the pandemic should have gone through a regulatory approval process in the absence of an emergency declaration, the state's Commonwealth Court ruled Wednesday. The 4-1 majority said acting Health Secretary Alison Beam's order was not independently authorized by state law and should have gone through the feedback and approval process for rules and regulations. Since the order did not follow that process when it was put out at the beginning of the school year, the order was void, the appellate court...

