CohnReznick Expands in South Florida With New Miami Office

By Madison Arnold (November 17, 2021, 12:33 PM EST) -- CohnReznick LLP, an advisory, assurance and tax firm, has announced that it opened a Miami office to house its south Florida team. The new location is the firm's first shop in the state of Florida, according to its website. About 20 of CohnReznick's employees are based in Miami and it has plans to expand through hiring as well, the firm announced last week. "CohnReznick has been serving Florida businesses in many different industries for years," CohnReznick CEO David Kessler said in a statement. "Establishing an office in Miami allows us to bring our full capabilities to meet the expanding needs of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS