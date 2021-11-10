Website Investor Beats FTC's Claims In Middle Of $100M Trial

By Nathan Hale (November 10, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge let a Miami investor and real estate developer out of a Federal Trade Commission trial seeking $100 million from websites that tricked consumers into paying for freely obtainable information, finding that the agency failed to show he knew the websites he backed were doing something illegal. After the FTC rested its case Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr., who is presiding over the civil bench trial, granted Robert Zangrillo's motion for a judgment on partial findings under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 52C, according to court records. "We have said all along that the FTC's...

