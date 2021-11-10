Chinese Minister Warns US After Lawmakers Visit Taiwan

By Jennifer Doherty (November 10, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Wenbin warned the U.S. against encouraging Taiwanese separatists on Wednesday following a congressional delegation's visit to the island, saying such actions could "seriously undermine China-U.S. relations, and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait." An undisclosed group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taipei aboard a military plane Tuesday evening, prompting an immediate response from China's Ministry of National Defense, which issued a written statement condemning the visit and launched a joint combat readiness patrol near the Taiwan Strait, according to state-run media. "​​We urge the relevant U.S. lawmakers to get a clear understanding of the situation: It...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS