Local UAW Official Charged With Embezzling $2M From Union

By Lauren Berg (November 10, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- The financial secretary-treasurer of a United Auto Workers unit in a Detroit suburb was charged with embezzling more than $2 million from the union, the latest person to be charged in an ongoing criminal investigation into corruption within the union, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Since 2011, Timothy Edmunds has served as the secretary-treasurer for the union's Local 412, headquartered in Detroit's largest suburb, Warren, Michigan. But since 2015, he has been lining his pockets with union funds and making false reports with the U.S. Department of Labor, according to the complaint filed Oct. 27 and unsealed Wednesday. Edmunds is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS