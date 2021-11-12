The Hartford To Invest $2.5B In Climate Initiatives

By Eli Flesch (November 12, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- Property insurer The Hartford said it will invest $2.5 billion in companies and technologies supporting a transition to renewable energy, a move that comes as insurers express an increasing awareness of the dangers of climate change. The Hartford plans to spend $2.5 billion during the next five years on climate change initiatives, which include support of renewable energy such as solar and wind power. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring) The insurance company said Tuesday that the investments will come in addition to existing plans to withdraw investments from tar-sands by the end of the year, and coal holdings by the year 2023. Hartford also...

