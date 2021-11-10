FTC Orders 2 Generics Divested In $210M Pharma Deal

By Christopher Cole (November 10, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- Two pharma companies must sell off their stakes in a pair of generic drugs and seek Federal Trade Commission approval for any future entry into those drug markets in order to complete their $210 million merger, the FTC said Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novitium Pharma LLC are required under the proposed consent agreement to divest their interests in the drugs to Prasco LLC to maintain competition as ANI acquires the other company under a deal unveiled in March. The generics are used to treat infections and inflammations. The two drugs — generic sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim oral suspension, or SMX-TMP, and generic dexamethasone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS