Associate Unions Could Improve BigLaw Working Conditions

By Aebra Coe (November 12, 2021, 12:33 PM EST) -- As dissatisfaction with working conditions, mental health challenges and burnout spur a feverish talent churn at BigLaw firms, some say the unionization of associates could go a long way toward curing some of what ails the industry. Scott Cummings, faculty director of the Program on Legal Ethics and the Profession at the UCLA School of Law, says he believes the conditions within large law firms have grown more challenging with the onset of the pandemic, creating an atmosphere where unionization may become a more enticing option for associates. "It would make sense given the long hours, high levels of stress, high...

