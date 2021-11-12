Pa. Trial Consultant Sues Rival Over Alleged Worker Poaching

By Jack Rodgers (November 12, 2021, 4:50 PM EST) -- Legal consulting firm Magna Legal Services LLC is suing its top competitor Digital Evidence Group LLC in Pennsylvania federal court after the company allegedly violated a non-disclosure agreement and hired a top Magna consultant. Magna, which assists clients with jury selection, discovery and other trial services, said in a complaint that DEG used proprietary information it obtained during negotiations over a potential acquisition by Magna to ultimately lure away one of the company's five trial consultants. "Having failed to get its asking price to sell its trial consulting business, DEG decided to steal Magna's trial consultants to increase the value of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS