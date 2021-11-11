The Term: Can US Gov't Deny Benefits To Puerto Ricans?

Law360 (November 11, 2021, 12:28 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court considered whether residents of Puerto Rico should be eligible for federal disability benefits on Tuesday in a case that examines the island's unique status in the eyes of the United States government. On this week's episode of The Term, a Law360 senior reporter takes a deep dive into the case. This Week S3, E7: Can The U.S. Gov't Deny Benefits To Puerto Ricans? Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, the hosts break down a pair...

