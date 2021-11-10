Bitcoin 'Inventor's' Online Comments Admitted In Trial

By Carolina Bolado (November 10, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday that jurors can be shown comments that self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright has made online about the trial, on a day that was cut short after a juror said she had a fever and needed to go home. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom agreed to allow several comments Wright has made on the digital communication platform Slack into evidence, despite protests from his attorneys that he believed he was speaking on a private channel. Wright's attorney Amanda McGovern told the court that had they known that attorneys for Ira Kleiman — who claims his deceased...

