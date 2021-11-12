ITC Cements Mixed Ruling In Roku Remote Control IP Row

By Alyssa Aquino (November 12, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission cemented a judge's ruling that the original software for Roku Ultra and Soundbar streaming products infringed a patent covering an Arizona company's universal remote control software, but the updated models do not. Confirming Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot's July ruling, the ITC issued a limited exclusion order blocking infringing Roku products from entering the U.S., as well as a cease-and-desist order barring the streaming device giant from importing, selling, advertising and marketing products in the U.S. that violate a patent owned by universal remote control maker Universal Electronics Inc., or UEI. "The commission has determined that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS