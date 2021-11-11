Allianz Funds Settlement Likely Before February, Analysts Say

By Martin Croucher (November 11, 2021, 12:17 PM GMT) -- Insurance giant Allianz SE is likely to draw a line under a U.S. regulatory probe into its Structured Alpha Funds by next February with a settlement of up to €9 billion ($10.3 billion), analysts said on Thursday. Investment bank Berenberg said that the deadline and the estimated payout were based on an interpretation of statements issued on Wednesday by the insurer in its third-quarter results. Hamburg-based Berenberg said it believes that the Structured Alpha settlement will be no higher than €9 billion after it examined the company's solvency capital holdings and the amount of cash required to carry out a share...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS