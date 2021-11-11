Courts Can't Police Ukraine's $3B Bond Deal, Russia Says

By Christopher Crosby (November 11, 2021, 2:03 PM GMT) -- Russia's alleged efforts to strong-arm Ukraine into signing a $3 billion bond agreement cannot be considered by the English legal system after the U.K. Supreme Court said that international "hurly-burly" is legal, lawyers for Russia told the top court on Thursday. The Supreme Court has been told that the Kremlin's alleged threats to close the Ukrainian border to trade and even stop the country's gas supply are international acts by sovereign countries that cannot be reviewed by domestic courts. (iStock) Alleged threats to close the Ukrainian border to trade, bankrupt factories and even stop the country's gas supply are international acts by...

