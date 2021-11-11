No 'Loophole' For Suspended Lawyer To Act For Clients

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 11, 2021, 7:12 PM GMT) -- A judge has barred a solicitor who had her license suspended from acting as a lawyer, saying on Thursday that she had used an "imagined loophole" to keep practicing. Soophia Khan had her practicing certificate suspended by the Solicitors Regulation Authority in August because of her suspected "dishonesty" in connection with her law firm, Sophie Khan & Co. Ltd., and her "failure to comply with regulatory rules," Judge Timothy Fancourt said at the High Court. No further details of the allegations were provided. The SRA sought in August to take possession of the practice's books and papers, but Khan refused to make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS