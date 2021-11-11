Developer Wins £13M Damages In Sustainable Town Dispute

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 11, 2021, 2:53 PM GMT) -- A London court has awarded a property developer £13.4 million ($18 million) in damages from another development firm after a deal to build a sustainable village in England went south. Judge Hugh Sims ruled at the High Court on Thursday that Brooke Homes (Bicester) Ltd., a property developer set up to take advantage of the government's plans to build carbon-neutral towns and villages across the country, is entitled to damages for breach of contract after Portfolio Property Partners Ltd. reneged on a land sale. The judge found that Portfolio, another developer, entered into a joint venture deal with Brooke Homes to build...

