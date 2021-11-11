Ryanair Can't Change Its Law Choice In Personal Injury Fight

By Silvia Martelli (November 11, 2021, 5:23 PM GMT) -- A judge has ruled that Ryanair cannot get out of its own contract applying Irish law to disputes with passengers, rejecting the budget carrier's attempt to apply English law and its lower potential damages in a personal injury suit. The High Court ruled on Wednesday that Irish law applies to a personal injury claim brought by a man named Bernard Silverman, even if he was hurt in one of the airline's terminals in England. The court said that Ryanair's terms and conditions explicitly say that "any disputes arising" in connection with the airline's regulations should be dealt with in the Irish...

