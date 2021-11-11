UK Bank Barred From Sharing Info On Client Charged In US

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 11, 2021, 5:42 PM GMT) -- A London court granted a request on Thursday from an individual facing U.S. criminal proceedings for an interim injunction preventing a U.K. bank from providing confidential information about their finances to outside parties or other entities within the banking group. Judge Simon Bryan said at the High Court that the individual, who the court has allowed to remain unidentified to the public, had records of accounts for a different foreign financial institution subpoenaed through that bank's New York office. The application was made after criminal charges were filed in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Justice against the individual, Judge Bryan said....

