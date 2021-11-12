How Law Firms Can Help Achieve Cannabis Equity Goals

By Sam Reisman (November 12, 2021, 2:57 PM EST) -- Cannabis social equity advocates took the stage at the American Bar Association's Global Business of Cannabis Conference in Denver Thursday morning to ask attorneys to apply their expertise and their firms' resources to bring about transformative policy changes. Jason Ortiz, the executive director of Students for Sensible Drug Policy and a founder and former president of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, urged law firms to partner with what he called "organizations of conscience" to help bridge the gap between strategic social equity goals and reality. "These organizations know the harm that was done, they know what they would like to see,...

