Pro Say: Law Student Fellows Take On Systemic Racism

Law360 (November 12, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- How do you eliminate systemic racism in the legal system? On this week's episode of the Pro Say podcast, we're joined by three law student legal fellows tackling that very big question. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 224: Law Student Fellows Take On Systemic Racism Your browser does not support the audio element. This year, 12 law students from historically Black colleges and universities took part in a LexisNexis fellowship aimed at eliminating systemic racism...

