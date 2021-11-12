Administrator Can't Duck Criminal Charges Over Job Cuts

By Richard Crump (November 12, 2021, 3:53 PM GMT) -- An insolvency administrator and a company director cannot avoid criminal proceedings for failing to tell the British government about the redundancy of 84 employees at a warehouse in Scotland, a court ruled on Friday. Two men who have been charged with failing to tell the government of a proposed collective redundancy at a Sports Direct subsidiary have had their judicial review challenges dismissed by the High Court. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) High Court Judges Geraldine Andrews and Thomas Linden dismissed the challenges seeking judicial review brought by Robert Palmer and David Forsey, the respective director and administrator of West Coast Capital Ltd. The men are...

