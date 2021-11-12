Credit Suisse Says Mozambique Withholding Prez's Trial Docs

By Richard Crump (November 12, 2021, 5:40 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse accused Mozambique at a court hearing in London on Friday of withholding a "treasure trove" of documents that detail the involvement of the African country's president in a $2 billion fraud as part of its English lawsuit against the Swiss bank. The Republic of Mozambique is delaying the disclosure of documents used in the biggest corruption trial in the country's history, over a wide-ranging bribery scandal involving senior officials in the country, Credit Suisse lawyers told the High Court. Andrew Hunter QC argued that the Swiss bank was entitled to 20 lever-arch files of evidence. The files describe the...

