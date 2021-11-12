DLA, CMS Steer Blackstone-Landsec $264M Real Estate Deal

By Andrew McIntyre (November 12, 2021, 2:11 PM EST) -- A Blackstone Group fund, advised by DLA Piper, inked a £196.5 million ($263.7 million) purchase of two London office buildings from CMS-counseled Landsec, a matter the seller announced Friday. Blackstone European Property Income Fund purchased the buildings, known as Harbour Exchange, and the deal worked out to a net initial yield of 3.99%, Landsec said. Blackstone couldn't be immediately reached for comment Friday. "The sale of Harbour Exchange is very much aligned with our strategy," Marcus Geddes, a managing director at Landsec, said in the statement. "Through this disposal we are recycling capital into opportunities where we can bring to bear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS