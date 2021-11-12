Pension Trustee Wins Pub Chain Brawl Over Plan Mistake

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 12, 2021, 6:55 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Friday that a decades-old mistake made in pension plan documents that handed the power to select retirement pay increases to U.K. pub and restaurant operator Mitchells & Butlers and away from the pension trustees should be rectified. The decision by High Court Judge William Trower follows on the heels of a three-week trial at which more than a dozen witnesses were called, including directors, officers and employees from Mitchells & Butlers PLC — which is listed on the London Stock Exchange — and the company's predecessors. "Although memories were often imprecise as to the detail, the same...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS