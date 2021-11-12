QC Accused Of Negligent Advice On Film Financing Schemes

By Joanne Faulkner (November 12, 2021, 6:51 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for a leading barrister accused of giving negligent advice to investors when they put cash into a tax-driven film scheme said on Friday that the case against him is steeped in hindsight. Tom Adam QC, counsel for Andrew Thornhill QC, said in the High Court that it was unreasonable to suggest that a group of investors would not take their own advice about tax relief schemes advertised in the early 2000s. Investors cross-examined by Adam on Friday said they were sold the idea of the schemes on the back of endorsements from Thornhill, who said "it would work." But Adam...

