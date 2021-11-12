GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (November 12, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- Consumers won some and lost some this week. In the U.K., Google Inc. won a landmark privacy breach lawsuit that could restrict consumers from suing as a group, while in the U.S., the Securities and Exchange Commission took the side of investors, warning investment advisers that their sloppy errors could constitute fraud. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Google Beats Consumer Tracking Case at UK's Top Court The U.K. Supreme Court has rejected a multibillion-pound data protection lawsuit brought by a consumer rights activist against Google in a landmark decision...

