Jilted Tech Founders Can't Get Docs In Ford Suit

By Ryan Boysen (November 12, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- The founders of a transportation software startup suing a Ford subsidiary for buying their company and then allegedly concocting a phony investigation to justify firing them and cutting them out of $12 million in compensation can't access all the documents related to that investigation, a Delaware state court has ruled. In a 19-page ruling on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will said Peter SerVaas, Ilya Rekhter, Justin Rees and Kelly Rees are not entitled to all the documents contained in the internal investigation that Ford Smart Mobility LLC commissioned before removing them all as directors of two subsidiaries. SerVaas and his...

