Willkie IP Partner Filed 'Joint' Letter Without My OK, Atty Says

By Rachel Scharf (November 12, 2021, 3:12 PM EST) -- A Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP partner submitted an unauthorized "joint" letter using a Troutman Pepper lawyer's electronic signature without consent in litigation accusing Major League Baseball's media arm of poaching a top executive and stealing patented technology, according to a Thursday filing.

Gregory S. Bishop of Troutman Pepper represents Sportsmedia Technology Corp. in the April 2018 lawsuit alleging in New York federal court that, among other things, MLB's media arm partnered with graphics companies TrackMan Inc. and ChyronHego Corp. to build pitch-tracking technology that infringes SMT's patent.

SMT is now seeking details about the technology's development from ChyronHego and former software engineer...

