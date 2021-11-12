Polsinelli Adds Another Atty To Growing Miami Office

By Madison Arnold (November 12, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- Polsinelli announced Friday it has snagged a former AXS Law Group partner to serve as counsel in the real estate and financial services department at its quickly expanding Miami office. Andrew Cromer's arrival comes about a week after the addition of real estate finance attorney Dora Acherman to the same office, which has nearly quadrupled in size since 2019. "Obviously, resources is a huge factor in how an attorney is able to grow their own practice, right? And I think on paper, commitment to the market itself shows that [Polsinelli is] committed to providing the resources, and they obviously have the expertise," Cromer...

