Anti-Mask Shoppers Can't File Separate ADA, Rehab Act Suits

By Matthew Santoni (November 12, 2021, 2:48 PM EST) -- A group of shoppers can't consolidate two suits over Pennsylvania-based grocer Giant Eagle's pandemic mask policy and must seek permission to amend their original suit if they want to argue that the policy violates the Rehabilitation Act in addition to the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal judge said. The plaintiffs had sought to combine their May 2020 claims that the grocery stores' mandatory face-covering policy violated the ADA and a more recently filed lawsuit claiming the same policy violated the Rehab Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, but the grocer and the judge said that amending the ADA suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS