Saint-Gobain Reaches $32.2M Deal In Teflon PFOA Case

By Jonathan Capriel (November 12, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- Saint-Gobain and Bennington, Vermont, residents have asked a federal court to sign off on a roughly $32.2 million settlement ending claims that the company contaminated their private drinking water wells with a hazardous chemical when manufacturing Teflon. As part of the deal, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. would agree to pay $26.2 million in property damages for class members whose land was devalued by the release of perfluorooctanoic acid, known as PFOA, which contaminated their soil and drinking water. It also promises to pay up to $6 million to a court-supervised medical monitoring fund for the so-called "exposure class," or those who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS