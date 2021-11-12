Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Saint-Gobain Reaches $34M Deal In Teflon PFOA Case

By Jonathan Capriel (November 12, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- Saint-Gobain and Bennington, Vermont, residents have asked a federal court to sign off on a roughly $34 million settlement ending claims that the company contaminated their private drinking water wells with a hazardous chemical when manufacturing Teflon.

As part of the deal, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. would agree to pay $26.2 million in property damages for class members whose land was devalued by the release of perfluorooctanoic acid, known as PFOA, which contaminated their soil and drinking water.

It also promises to pay up to $6 million to a court-supervised medical monitoring fund for the so-called "exposure class," or those who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!