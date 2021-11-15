Covington & Burling Grabs Japan Expert From Pillsbury

By James Mills (November 15, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP has snatched a Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP attorney to be co-head of its Japan Initiative, serving the needs of the firm's Japanese clients and advising them on differences between American and Japanese laws. Taisuke Kimoto has joined Covington as a partner in its corporate practice group after spending seven years as a partner at Pillsbury, where he also represented Japanese clients' needs. Kimoto, licensed to practice law in both America and Japan, specializes in mergers and acquisitions, general corporate matters, technology issues and dispute resolution. He will be based in Covington's Los Angeles office in Century...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS