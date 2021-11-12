Utah Law Firm's Misrepresentations Void Policy, Judge Rules

By Ganesh Setty (November 12, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- A federal judge voided a Utah law firm's professional liability policy with Travelers Insurance because of the firm's material misrepresentations and omissions about two twins' estate battle in its policy renewal application. Travelers has no obligation to cover a Utah law firm, a federal judge ruled, because of firm's misrepresentations in its application. (iStock) Attorney Matthew Grimmer, on behalf of Grimmer Davis Revelli & Ballif, failed to disclose to a Travelers underwriter that one twin had threatened to file breach of duty and malpractice claims, and that a Wyoming state court had disqualified him and Grimmer Davis for improper joint representation of...

