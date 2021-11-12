Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Furniture Co. Asks 7th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (November 12, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin furniture company asked the Seventh Circuit to overturn a district judge's rejection of its COVID-19 coverage suit against a Liberty Mutual unit, arguing that Badger State law is unsettled on what qualifies as a "direct physical loss."

A furniture company is appealing to the Seventh Circuit to overturn the rejection of a COVID-19 coverage suit. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) In its opening brief Wednesday, Biltrite Furniture said that none of the federal decisions cited by U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller in granting Ohio Security Insurance Co.'s motion for judgment on the pleadings applied Wisconsin law.

Instead, the furniture company argued...

