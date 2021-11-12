KKR Investor Wants Records to Probe $560M Insider Payout

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 12, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- Investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court by an investor seeking documents related to a stock deal purportedly worth $560 million to company insiders but nothing for the company or its common shareholders. In a complaint filed Thursday, the Steamfitters Local 449 Pension Fund says it was forced to sue after the company rebuffed its books and records demand for information on a tax-free transaction arranged last month that created a "massive and unjustified windfall" for controlling shareholders Henry Kravis and George Roberts and other insiders. "The public disclosures provide scant detail...

