Medical Company Sues NHS Over £85M Supply Contract

By Silvia Martelli (November 15, 2021, 6:23 PM GMT) -- A medical gas supplier has sued 15 National Health Service purchasers, claiming they disqualified the company in the bidding process for an oxygen supply contract based on undisclosed geographic criteria. The groups acting on behalf of NHS trusts did not apply the published criteria when evaluating Air Liquide Healthcare Ltd. for a contract for the supply of home oxygen services in East England, the company said in its particulars of claim filed with the High Court on Wednesday. Air Liquide said in its claim that it should have been awarded a higher score in the "quality section" and that it was...

