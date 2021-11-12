RJ Reynolds Settles E-Cig Patent Suit Ahead Of NC Trial

By Hailey Konnath (November 12, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. has agreed to settle a rival electronic cigarette maker's suit alleging that it ripped off patented designs for vaporizers and e-cigarettes, the company told a North Carolina federal court Thursday, a deal that comes just days before a trial was set to kick off. North Carolina-based R.J. Reynolds said in a case docket entry that it had settled the suit, brought by Fuma International LLC. The terms of the deal are confidential, counsel for the company told Law360 on Friday. The agreement comes roughly six months after U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles found that R.J. Reynolds infringed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS