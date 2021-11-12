Denver Water Board, Boulder County Settle Reservoir Fight

By Jennifer Doherty (November 12, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- Denver's Board of Water Commissioners has dropped its suit accusing Boulder County, Colorado, of blocking a reservoir expansion project by unlawfully withholding permits, with both sides signing a deal that includes $12.5 million to reduce impacts on surrounding communities. U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico dismissed the case Friday at Denver Water's request, in line with the terms of the settlement agreement the utility reached with Boulder County last week. Under the terms of the deal, Denver Water agreed to take measures for environmental preservation and quality of life maintenance while it completes the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project, including setting up...

