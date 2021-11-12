CNN, Dershowitz Spar Over Shielding Evidence In $300M Suit

By Nathan Hale (November 12, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- CNN has asked a Florida federal court for an order shielding certain evidence in a $300 million defamation suit Alan Dershowitz brought over coverage of his representation of former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment, but without certain of sanctions provisions it says the famed legal scholar has demanded. In its motion for a protective order filed Thursday, CNN told the Fort Lauderdale district court that both parties agree there is evidence, such as news gathering materials, that should be kept confidential during discovery, but the network said they have reached an impasse over Dershowitz's insistence on including a provision...

