Ghost Kitchens Present Unique Leasing Considerations

By Jacqueline Bozzuto, Nicole Cuccaro and Alyson Hoffman (November 16, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- A ghost kitchen, also known as a cloud kitchen, virtual kitchen, dark kitchen or test kitchen, is a professional-grade food preparation and cooking facility often intended to house multiple groups of operators simultaneously. Most ghost kitchens not only serve as research and development labs for Michelin chefs and at-home dabblers alike, but also serve as a food delivery hub for meal subscription services, online-only businesses, catering companies and late-night delivery options for established brick-and-mortar restaurants. Although ghost kitchens have been a widely used and invaluable resource for decades — and some say centuries, with origins dating back to 1889 Campania, Italy,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS