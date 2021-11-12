High Court Asked To Again Clarify Status Of Tribal Corps.

By Victoria McKenzie (November 12, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- The Big Sandy Rancheria Band of West Mono Indians is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve a split caused by the Ninth Circuit over the rights of tribal corporations to challenge state taxation in federal court, as well as the limits of state jurisdiction over transactions between tribe members and nonmembers in Indian Country. In its certiorari petition, the Big Sandy Rancheria said Supreme Court review is necessary to "correct" the Ninth Circuit's June ruling that the tribe's corporate arm, Big Sandy Rancheria Enterprises, is not itself an "Indian tribe or band" and therefore can't sue the state of California...

